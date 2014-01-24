A person wanted in a job fraud case was nabbed by the Nemom Police on Thursday. Anilkumar, 45, of Charuvila House, Chenkode, Kalloor, is the second accused in the case registered in May 2011.

The police said Anilkumar, along with the first accused Krishnakumar of Kottayam and third accused Surendran of Venganoor, had collected around Rs 90 lakh from 30 youths in the capital promising clerical jobs at Federal Bank and the state government.

However, the case was registered based on the complaint of a single petitioner.

Krishnakumar, who claimed to be an Ayurveda doctor, had run an ‘Ayurveda-Siddha’ clinic near Karakkamandapam where he canvassed candidates. The police said Krishnakumar was a quack and he introduced himself to the candidates as a member of the Federal Bank director board.

The interview for the candidates, mostly women, was held at Mascot Hotel in the capital. Krishnakumar is also alleged to have sexually abused some female job aspirants which the police suspect could have discouraged a majority from filing a police complaint.

Krishnakumar is an accused in around seven cases, including those for cheating and immoral trafficking, at various stations in the capital. Krishnakumar and Surendran were arrested in 2012.

Anilkumar is an accused in two other cases and was absconding since 2011. He was arrested while attending a function at his wife’s residence at Kudangavila in Neyyattinkara. The police team led by Nemom Circle-Inspector Suresh V Nair and sub-inspector G Gopakumar included civil police officers Manu, Vijayakumar and Binukumar. The accused was produced in court and remanded.