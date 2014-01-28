Non-raising of tobacco taxes in the 2014-15 Kerala budget has left health professionals and tobacco control advocates to feel that it is going to be a retrogressive step viz-a-viz the state’s public health.

Expressing dismay, V Ramadas, director, Institute of Gandhian Thought, Research and Action said,”While the government has been making loud proclamations about ‘healthcare for everyone’, it does not seem to translate itself into practice as the Finance Minister omitted taxes on tobacco and tobacco products in his budget speech.

A golden opportunity to showcase the government’s commitment to redeem Kerala’s public health from a state of crisis has been lost”.

“By raising tobacco taxes, the Finance Minister would have done a great service to Kerala society by bringing down the quantum of tobacco consumption and thereby preventing unwarranted morbidity and mortality,” he felt.

“It is unfortunate that our fervent appeals to the govt for raising tobacco taxes fell on deaf ears. Adequate taxation of tobacco products very well fits the age-old adage of ‘prevention is better than cure’.

Why spend crores on treatment costs for health issues that can be easily prevented through fiscal policy measures?” asked Dr Tiny Nair, Head, Dept of Cardiology, PRS Hospital.

According to renowned filmmaker Shaji N Karun, it was depressing that the Finance Minister failed to comprehend the protracted advocacy for higher tobacco taxes.

“I wonder how the govt did not conceive of this simple measure with far-reaching preventive health implications for the younger generation,” he said.

Dr Tiny Nair and Karun were among the prominent thought leaders of Kerala who appealed to the Finance Minister for raising taxes on tobacco products to 65 pc. Celebrated theatre personality Kavalam Narayana Panicker; Kerala University former VC G Balamohanan Thampy; economist and Centre for Development Studies professor S Irudaya Rajan and Justice (Retd) K P Balachandran were some of the others.

A study conducted by the Johns Hopkins University, USA had shown that as many as 4.54 lakh lives could be saved or early deaths averted if VAT on tobacco products gets increased to 65 per cent0.