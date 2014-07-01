THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the continuing stringent drive against loan sharks under ‘Operation Kubera’, the City Police have issued an externment order against a moneylender under the provisions of Goonda Act. City Police Commissioner H Venkatesh issued the order in this regard. The Commissioner issued the externment order following a recommendation by DCP (Law and Order) Ajeetha Begum.

According to police, Muthukrishnan, son of Annamalai Reddiyar, residing at Sreevarahanagar near Muttathara, has been ordered to leave the city for a period of one year.

“Around five criminal cases were registered against him between 2010 and 2014. The charges against him include lending money at exorbitant interest rates and giving money on the surety of title deeds of properties,” City Police Commissioner H Venkatesh said in a statement here on Monday. “The accused also conducted serious frauds like pledging the title deeds of others to obtain loans from various banks,’’ Venkatesh said.

The complainants against Muthukrishnan included several housewives who lost their money and property. According to police, the accused had invested the money in textile business.

Muthukrishnan is the second money lender in the city to be served an externment order. On June 9, a woman lender, Sachu of Kannettumukku, was ordered to leave the city limits.

The City Police have so far booked three loan sharks under the provisions of Goonda Act.

Venkatesh said strict action will continue in the coming days including surprise raids and prompt action on complaints. “Many of them are absconding and efforts are on to trace them,” he said.