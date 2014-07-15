THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is for implementing a mega project for cleaning up the heavily polluted Parvathy Puthanar, according to Water Resources Minister P J Joseph. He said this at a meeting convened here to evaluate the eight projects of the Water Resources Department being implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency.

Joseph said that an amount of Rs 4.5 crore has been sanctioned for the Water Authority for laying sewage pipeline along the banks of Parvathy Puthanar from Moonnattumukku to Muttathara sewage treatment plant. He also instructed the officials to complete the topographic survey within a month. Joseph also said that a detailed project report should be finalised and the project should be implemented by February 2015.

As part of the cleaning drive, instructions were given to remove all water hyacinths, construct foot bridges and facilitate cruise. The Inland Navigation Department has been asked to provide a detailed project report on this, the Minister said.

KARAMANA-KILLIYAR

Joseph said that a Rs 640-crore project prepared for the cleaning up of Karamana and Killiyar rivers will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and instructions have been given to submit it at the earliest. The project report has been prepared on the basis of a study by RITES.

He also said steps will be taken on the problems faced by the residents of Kaveri Gardens and Yamuna Nagar on the sewerage issue. ‘’New pipelines will be laid; new pumps will be installed at the Kuriyathi pump house,’’ he said.

Health Minister V S Sivakumar, Additional Chief Secretary V J Kurien, District Collector Biju Prabhakar, Corporation secretary S Venkateshpathi and other officials were present at the meeting.