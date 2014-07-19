THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With ‘Karkidakavavu’ just a week away and arrangements in full swing at major ‘bali’ offering spots and temples, cleaning of the bathing ghat at Tiruvallom Parasurama Temple is raising concerns. According to officials of the Temple Protection Committee, a pump kept to drain polluted water from the river has been lying defunct for long.

“The pump has been kept here by the Irrigation Department for the past several months, but we never saw it functioning. So, the dirt removal activity is now done by digging huge pits and burying the waste in it. Unpleasant smell of slush is also spreading in the surroundings,” said Suresh, president of the committee.

When contacted, a senior official of Irrigation Department said arrangements will be made for devotees to take the customary dip in clear water during ‘bali’ offering.

“As a temporary arrangement, we will construct a bund across the river that will prevent polluted water from entering the portion where the ghat is situated and pure water will be filled in that area. We will immediately look into the status of the water pump,” said the official.

Cleaning of the ghat and temple premises are to be done with the help of local self-government institutions.

For devotees offering ‘bali’ at the temple, water tanks with a capacity of one lakh litres would be placed.

Special arrangements will be made on one-and-a-half acres of land on the western side of the temple including sheds, ticket counters and illuminations.

Maintenance works will be carried out on the road towards the ghat and temple ‘gopuram’.