THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Railways will explore the possibility of allowing more trains to stop at Kazhakkoottam railway station in the wake of such a demand, mainly from Technopark employees.

The assurance was given by Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sunil Bajpai to a team of Technopark employees who visited him in his office the other day. The employees met the DRM under the banner of Pratidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark.

“We had a detailed discussion with the DRM on the significance of more stops for trains at Kazhakkoottam station. The staff strength of Technopark, which was around 45,000 till recently, is poised to cross the one lakh mark,” said Rajeev Krishnan of Prathidhwani.

The ongoing and upcoming projects in the area such as Technopark Phase III, TCS, Infosys, UST Global campuses and Techno City, besides the proximity of the station to educational and research institutions like CET and VSSC, were also pointed out to the DRM.

“The DRM told us that though the Railways has limitations in allowing new stops, he would look into our demands,” Rajeev said. Prathidhwani members Ajith Anirudhan, Deepak Mani, Joshy A K, Raneesh A R were also part of the team.

The Prathidhwani team told the DRM that the annual income from Kazhakkoottam railway station had increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 22,000 after some trains were allowed stops earlier this year. They said that the reservation counter was getting an average daily income of Rs 70,000. The station needs amenities such as refreshing rooms, vendor stalls and waiting areas, the DRM was informed.