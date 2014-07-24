THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Wildlife Fund-India, joining hands with the Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department, has launched a heronry survey in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Heronries are communal nesting places of large water birds which include Indian Pond Heron, Cattle Egret, Purple Heron, Indian Shag, Great Egret, Little Egret, Grey Heron, Great Cormorant and Oriental Darter.

The interesting thing about this survey is that it is going to be conducted with the help of the public. WWF-India state director Renjan Mathew Varghese has requested nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers to report heronries that they have come across near their homes, workplace or while travelling.

The survey is part of a larger project to prepare a conservation strategy for water bird species in the state.

Kerala has about 15 species of resident and breeding water birds, many of which establish colonies while breeding. Protection of heronries is important for the conservation and management of the species as they are an integral part of our agricultural and wetland ecosystems, according to WWF-India.

‘’We have started the survey under the Green Partnership Programme of the Social Forestry Wing to study bird populations outside forest areas. Heronries become active generally during June to August, maximum up to September. We have identified heronries in Punchakkari and Kochu Veli and there is another, of darters, at the City Zoo,’’ said A K Sivakumar of the WWF.

Earlier, an Asian Water Fowl Census and a Common Bird Monitoring Programmes had been conducted as part of the Green Partnership Programme.

Information about heronries may be passed on to A K Sivakumar on 9447386978 or wwfklso@gmail.com