THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthed serious irregularities in a state-wide raid on LPG agencies on Monday. The action followed a directive by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala who received several complaints on the agencies.

A total of 52 agencies were raided and the anomalies found included cylinder distribution flouting priority, lack of security measures, storing cylinders in buildings without sanction, sanctioning domestic cylinders for industrial purposes, storing cylinders disproportionate to the ledger, non-keeping of proper registry.

The VACB will submit a report on the anomalies to the Civil Supplies Department and the raids will continue in the coming days, said a statement from the minister’s office.