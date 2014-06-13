THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has started identifying land for setting up permanent shelters for the 124 families residing along the coastal belt whose houses suffered severe damage in the sea erosion.

Speaking after visiting the families on Thursday morning, District Collector Biju Prabhakar said a detailed report regarding the losses suffered would be submitted to the government soon. Officials have initiated action to identify and address the issues faced by the people in the coastal area.

The Collector said that Health Minister V S Sivakumar had sought a report on the extent of damage. “The Minister has asked for a detailed report on the issues faced by the coastal folk. We are planning to construct permanent shelters for these families, near the coastal area itself. The process for identifying the land for constructing shelters has already begun,” Prabhakar said. In addition to the permanent shelters, temporary tents will also be set up for the benefit of fishermen during the rainy season.

A number of previous schemes, initiated to address the issues faced by people in the coastal areas, ended up reaching nowhere owing to some issues with the documents concerned. “The district administration has prepared a list of the affected families. As many as 124 families are living very close to the sea. Of them, 68 families are in Valiyathura while the remaining 56 are in Beemapalli,” he said.

Referring to the pathetic state of seawalls, the Collector said rocks to construct the wall are not available owing to protests from environmentalists. He added that the relief camps at the Valiyathura UP School and Fisheries School will be shifted to Muttathara, to ensure that regular classes are held in the schools. He visited the affected areas and relief camps along with the ward councillors and Water, Revenue, Home and Fisheries Department officials.