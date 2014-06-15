THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old woman from Vayyatinkara near Kilimanoor has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment with the police against her father-in-law.

According to the woman’s compliant, the incident happened four months ago when her husband was not present in the house. Kilimanoor police refused to share further details saying that a case of rape has been registered and investigations are on.

The accused is reportedly absconding and a search has been launched to trace him, police said.