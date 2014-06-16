New Interceptor Saves Trawler

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was ICGS C-407’s first mission after the commissioning on May 30.

‘’The conditions at sea were not conducive for towing operations and the mission was successfully accomplished due to competence and hard work of the personnel on board,’’ Deputy Commandant Mathpal said.

Coast Guard Station Commander, Vizhinjam, Commandant Athinarayanan, who was monitoring the mission since morning, said that the newly-commissioned vessel has given the Coast Guard an edge in providing humanitarian assistance in times of need. The C-407 undertook the challenging task in spite of adverse weather conditions prevailing along the Kerala coast, he said.

DGP K S Balasubramanian had commissioned ICGS C-407 into service on May 30 taking the total number of interceptors at Vizhinjam to two.

Adequate warnings regarding safety at sea during monsoon have already being issued by the Fisheries Department, said Fisheries additional director Sreekandan.