THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly committee should investigate the encroachment into land allotted for tribal rehabilitation at Aralam farm, Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha coordinator M Geethanandan has demanded.

The AGMS is currently staging a strike in front of the Kannur Collectorate raising various demands like ending the encroachment on tribal land, ending work of veterinary university in forest land, among other things.

The strike will be extended to Secretariat from July 9, Geethanandan told a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, the District collector and the empowered committee, headed by the chief secretary set up for the rehabilitation of tribals, are all responsible for the welfare of tribals in the farm.

It is not proper to blame Tribal Development Minister P K Jayalekshmi only for the poor living conditions in the farm.

The UDF leadership should take up the responsibility in making the areas inhabitable, he said.