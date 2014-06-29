Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Proposal to Fix Retirement Age of KAS Officials at 58 Yrs

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has issued orders to present the report, recommending the constitution of the KAS. 

Published: 29th June 2014 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2014 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government has proposed to fix the retirement age of officials to be recruited in the proposed Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) at 58 years, according to the draft note likely to be presented in the next Cabinet.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has issued orders to present the report, recommending the constitution of the KAS. 

The next Cabinet is likely to approve the report prepared by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and will give nod for taking further actions in this regard.

Though the government intends to ensure the quality of the state civil service by setting up the KAS, some ‘inherent frailties’ in the report will affect the quality of service.

It has been pointed out that the provision for recruiting officers by direct recruitment and by transfer posting in  50:50 ratio will not give the desired result.

According to the recommendations, transfer posting from first gazetted posts is viewed as a compromise on quality, while the panel claim that the mix of young blood and experienced hands will pave way for new thinking and effective administration.Moreover, in KAS, the reservation criteria in State Government service would also be applicable.

While it was pointed out that to ensure the quality of the state civil service, young hands should be recruited in middle-level posts, the transfer postings enable those who have not completed 52 years of age to enter the KAS.

Those above the first gazetted  posts in 18 government departments will be made equivalent to the Deputy Collector posts. They will then have to pass an examination conducted by the state PSC, to be recruited in KAS. However, Secretariat service has been excluded from postings by transfer.

Speaking to Express, Kerala Secretariat Association former general secretary A V Prasanna Kumar said  that Secretariat service was avoided in view of the protest from employees.

“In case, Secretariat service is included  under the KAS, the Secretariat employees’ promotion prospects would be  seriously affected. All the major employees’ unions have opposed the move to include Secretariat service,” he said.

Abhilash Krishnan, general secretary of the pro-Left Kerala Secretariat Employees Association  also shared the view that if Secretariat service is included, it would affect the employees’ promotion prospects.

“As of now, Secretariat assistants have to wait for 10 to 15 years to become section officers. If Under-Secretary post, the next promotion post of Section Officers, would be filled from the KAS, it would result in assistants of the Secretariat retiring as Section officers after a span of 30 years,” Abhilash said.

But there has been criticism against the upper age limit for general quota candidates in KAS at 28 years while it is fixed at 32 years for Civil Service examination being conducted by the UPSC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp