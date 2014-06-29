Proposal to Fix Retirement Age of KAS Officials at 58 Yrs

N V Ravindranathan Nair By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government has proposed to fix the retirement age of officials to be recruited in the proposed Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) at 58 years, according to the draft note likely to be presented in the next Cabinet.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has issued orders to present the report, recommending the constitution of the KAS.

The next Cabinet is likely to approve the report prepared by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and will give nod for taking further actions in this regard.

Though the government intends to ensure the quality of the state civil service by setting up the KAS, some ‘inherent frailties’ in the report will affect the quality of service.

It has been pointed out that the provision for recruiting officers by direct recruitment and by transfer posting in 50:50 ratio will not give the desired result.

According to the recommendations, transfer posting from first gazetted posts is viewed as a compromise on quality, while the panel claim that the mix of young blood and experienced hands will pave way for new thinking and effective administration.Moreover, in KAS, the reservation criteria in State Government service would also be applicable.

While it was pointed out that to ensure the quality of the state civil service, young hands should be recruited in middle-level posts, the transfer postings enable those who have not completed 52 years of age to enter the KAS.

Those above the first gazetted posts in 18 government departments will be made equivalent to the Deputy Collector posts. They will then have to pass an examination conducted by the state PSC, to be recruited in KAS. However, Secretariat service has been excluded from postings by transfer.

Speaking to Express, Kerala Secretariat Association former general secretary A V Prasanna Kumar said that Secretariat service was avoided in view of the protest from employees.

“In case, Secretariat service is included under the KAS, the Secretariat employees’ promotion prospects would be seriously affected. All the major employees’ unions have opposed the move to include Secretariat service,” he said.

Abhilash Krishnan, general secretary of the pro-Left Kerala Secretariat Employees Association also shared the view that if Secretariat service is included, it would affect the employees’ promotion prospects.

“As of now, Secretariat assistants have to wait for 10 to 15 years to become section officers. If Under-Secretary post, the next promotion post of Section Officers, would be filled from the KAS, it would result in assistants of the Secretariat retiring as Section officers after a span of 30 years,” Abhilash said.

But there has been criticism against the upper age limit for general quota candidates in KAS at 28 years while it is fixed at 32 years for Civil Service examination being conducted by the UPSC.