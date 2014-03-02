Chandy: Kerala will Become First e-literate State in Country

Express News Service By

Kerala will become the first e-literate state in the country, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Saturday.

Chandy, who declared Pallichal panchayat here as the first total e-literate panchayat in the state via video-conferencing, said that the project implemented at Pallichal would be extended to the entire state.

Deputy Speaker N Sakthan presided over the function held at Souparnika Auditorium in Pallichal. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of P N Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra in making Pallichal the first total e-literate panchayat in the state and also in the country.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien inaugurated the 105th birth celebrations of P N Panicker.

“Literacy becomes complete only with the achievement of e-literacy,” Kurien said.

Pallichal Grama Panchayat president K Rakesh, P N Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra vice-chairman N Balagopal, Local Self-Government representatives, NGOs and e-literates participated in the function.