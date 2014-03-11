Factional feud in the Congress party is playing out in the open in the ongoing Kerala University Senate election, with former MLA and KPCC Executive Committee member George Mercier withdrawing from the race alleging large-scale malpractice and trading of votes reportedly by leaders of the rival Congress faction in the Syndicate.

Mercier, who was contesting to the Senate in the trade union constituency, withdrew his nominations hours before the election.

“I have withdrawn my nomination after coming to know that some Syndicate members misused their official position and transferred votes in the manager constituency to suit their purpose. There were attempts to repeat the same malpractice in the election from the trade union constituency also,” Mercier said.

Mercier alleged that during election from the manager constituency, some Syndicate members took the ballot papers from managers and made alterations before putting it in the ballot box. He alleged that even the vote of Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos was transferred against his wishes.

“In the Trade Union constituency, the CPI and the BJP have reached an understanding whereby the latter has agreed to transfer its votes to the CPI. There is a combined effort on the part of the CPI, the CPM and the BJP to defeat the Congress candidate,” he said.

With Mercier’s withdrawal from the race, the stage is set for the election of Kadakampally Surendran (CITU) and Aji Kumar (AITUC) to the two seats under the trade union constituency in the University Senate.

According to sources, the ongoing feud between Mercier, who owes allegiance to the ‘A’ faction of the Congress, and B S Jyothi Kumar of the ‘I’ faction, had reached a flashpoint during the Vice-Chancellor selection process.

Mercier had complained against Jyothi Kumar to the Chancellor and the KPCC president.

The Congress leader’s recent allegation of electoral malpractice is reportedly aimed at Jyothi Kumar and R S Sasikumar - the two prominent UDF members in the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar, who is the convenor of the Senate election committee, has refuted allegations of malpractice in the election.

“It is unfortunate that Mercier is making these allegations at the eleventh hour when faced with an imminent defeat.

“This will adversely affect the morale of the UDF which is gaining an upper hand in the Senate elections,” said Sasikumar.

The counting of votes in the principal and manager constituencies will be completed by Tuesday evening.