Have you ever travelled along the busy Model School Junction to Thampanoor? If you do, make sure that you don’t end up confused over the traffic lights installed at the junction.

One of the busiest junctions in the city, five major roads meet here. Traffic from five different directions - Thampanoor, Bakery Junction, Chengalchoola, Thycaud and Music College - converges here.

To explain what the scenario here is, consider you are driving along Bakery Junction flyover and has reached Model School Junction and want to move right to Chengalchoola Road. But here the traffic signal has only a downward-U-shaped arrow provision. Would you continue driving to right or take a U-turn or would you stop and wait for the signal to turn to right arrow after seeing the signal? Of course it is certain that your confusion will create traffic chaos and you may finally be fined if you take a decision which violates the rules. In fact, the modernised traffic signal installed in the junction simply confuses the motorists as it is a first-of-its-kind in the city.

Assuming that the right turn - entry towards the Chengalchoola Road - is restricted, some motorists move straight ahead to take a U-turn either at a gap in the median near Kairali theatre complex or somewhere else and move towards the Chengalchoola Road. Most of the motorists, except the regular commuters, remain stationary when the ‘U’ arrow gets displayed as the fine for jumping signals amounts to Rs 1,000. They wait for a normal ‘right’ arrow to be displayed which, of course, never happens here.

In fact, in the new signal aspects installed at the junction, the downward ‘U’ arrow signal is meant for the vehicles to move towards the right - that is to Chengalchoola Road and not for a U-turn.

But, interestingly, when ‘City Express’ contacted the traffic personnel, they too were confused regarding the signal. According to Traffic South CI Satheesh Kumar it is the Keltron who had installed the signal light here. “The downward-U-shaped arrow is certainly to indicate a turn towards Chengalchoola Road and not a U-turn,” he said.