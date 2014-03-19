The Federation of Residents Association, Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) is organising a ‘Meet the candidates’ programme facilitating the participation of candidates from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. The programme is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor, LDF candidate Bennet Abraham, BJP candidate O Rajagopal and AAP candidate Ajith Joy will participate in the meet, FRAT office- bearers said here.

The programme is being organised to know the perspective of the candidates on developmental and other issues concerning the Lok Sabha constituency of Thiruvananthapuram and the capital city in particular.

MP’s role in eradicating corruption, bringing back the black money stashed in foreign banks, HC Bench, Vizhinjam port, ship-building yard at Poovachal, railway development etc. will be discussed.