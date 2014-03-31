For a company that revolutionised a generation of bike lovers with the Pulsar series, Bajaj has become unbeatable in the motorcycle sector. They are here to prove it again with the launch of yet another Discover, which is the all-new Discover 125 M.

Discover 125 M, with the ‘M’ standing for mileage, is the latest in the Discover series and has all that qualifies it as a member of the Discover family, including the stylish make of its successors. The bike has been designed exclusively for those who prioritise mileage with all the looks of a new generation bike.

It comes with a 124.6 cc, four-stroke, single cylinder DTS-i engine and a four valve pentroof combustion chamber. It puts out a torque of 10.8 nm at 6000 rpm, a peak torque of 1.10 kgm at 6000 rpm and 11.3 bhp at 8000 rpm.

The 125 M has a semi-dual cradle steel frame and is equipped with telescopic front forks. Discover M has been provided with 130 drum brakes, which is one of the standard features, at the front and rear for power stoppage; 200 mm front DC brakes are also an optional feature. For a comfortable ride on a bumpy city road, the bike gets a Nitrox twin suspension at the rear. The new 125 M is designed to give the same mileage that a rider can get with a Bajaj 100 cc bike.

The bike comes with an electric starter, 10 spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels in black, which gives it a unique look, sharp-edge headlights, twin tail lamp and a well-designed tail.

The company offers a mileage of 76 km/litre. The new Discover is available in electron blue, wine red, charcoal magenta, charcoal green, silver blue and silver gold.

The bike is economically priced at ` 49.593 (ex-showroom)price and Rs 58.659.