The move to evict people from Kattayikonam, Chanthavila and Attipra citing development should be dropped, BJP state president V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

He was inaugurating a fast organised by the BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in support of the ongoing indefinite fast by the residents.

Development should be for the people, and not by inconveniencing them, BJP state president V Muraleedharan said.

The move to bring changes in the masterplan is a welcome one, but in reality, it would be better if the masterplan itself is scrapped, BJP district secretary S Suresh said.

Any new masterplan should be prepared only after convening an all-party meeting, the BJP district secretary said.