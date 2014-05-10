Bharat Bhavan is organising a Hindustani vocal concert by Sunita Tikare at their Thirumuttam today at 6.30 pm. Sunita, a disciple of Kishori Amonkar, Maniktai Bhide, Anjay Pohankar and Begum Afroz Bano among others is trained in the famed ‘Jaipur-Atrauli gharana gayaki’. Sunita’s khayal gayaki has various special features like systematic raag badhat, intricate and graceful taans, gliding meends, gamaks and layakari.

She is equally adept in thumri, tarana, abhanga, bhavgeet, bhaktigeet, and traditional Marathi natya sangeeth.