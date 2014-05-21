Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Premises Turn a 'Tree Dump'

Adding to the miseries of the Government Central High School, Attakulangara, cut branches and debris of trees, cleared from the roads after the torrential rain two weeks ago and dumped on the school compound.

Published: 21st May 2014 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2014 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tree-debris-dumped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to the miseries of the Government Central High School, Attakulangara, cut branches and debris of trees, cleared from the roads after the torrential rain two weeks ago and dumped on the school compound, are yet to be removed. The scene that greets the visitor at the entrance of the school is that of stacks of dead wood piled upon each other.

Further inside the compound, similar piles of cleared branches surround the school’s bell tower. “Such is the pitiable state of the compound of a school,” said Sunitha Bevi, vice-president of the school’s PTA. “We are trying to get new students to join. But which parent will send their kid if they see things like this?”

School authorities say that the branches and fallen trees which have been dumped on the premises are those that were cleared away from the city’s roads on the District Collector’s orders after the heavy rains around two weeks ago.

“None of the trees on the school compound were damaged in those rains. These stacks of dead wood are from those on the roads and which have been dumped here,” said a teacher, who wished not to be named. “There seems to be no move to shift them.”

When asked about the matter, Chalai ward councillor Usha Satheesh said that the debris was to have been cleared the next day.

“The labourers who cleared the broken branches and other debris from the East Fort area had dumped them in the compound because they had no other place to immediately keep them. The Collector had assured that it would be removed the very next day but so far it hasn’t happened. We will now have to inquire what is to be done with it because to leave it as such is unacceptable,” said Usha.

The Attakulangara School Samrakshana Samithi is also trying from its side to get rid of the tree debris which is ruining the aesthetics of the school, Samithi representatives said.

The Attakulangara school has been in the limelight since January, when the government handed over two acres of the school compound to the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) for developing a bus bay and commercial complex, triggering protests from various quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp