Premises Turn a 'Tree Dump'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to the miseries of the Government Central High School, Attakulangara, cut branches and debris of trees, cleared from the roads after the torrential rain two weeks ago and dumped on the school compound, are yet to be removed. The scene that greets the visitor at the entrance of the school is that of stacks of dead wood piled upon each other.

Further inside the compound, similar piles of cleared branches surround the school’s bell tower. “Such is the pitiable state of the compound of a school,” said Sunitha Bevi, vice-president of the school’s PTA. “We are trying to get new students to join. But which parent will send their kid if they see things like this?”

School authorities say that the branches and fallen trees which have been dumped on the premises are those that were cleared away from the city’s roads on the District Collector’s orders after the heavy rains around two weeks ago.

“None of the trees on the school compound were damaged in those rains. These stacks of dead wood are from those on the roads and which have been dumped here,” said a teacher, who wished not to be named. “There seems to be no move to shift them.”

When asked about the matter, Chalai ward councillor Usha Satheesh said that the debris was to have been cleared the next day.

“The labourers who cleared the broken branches and other debris from the East Fort area had dumped them in the compound because they had no other place to immediately keep them. The Collector had assured that it would be removed the very next day but so far it hasn’t happened. We will now have to inquire what is to be done with it because to leave it as such is unacceptable,” said Usha.

The Attakulangara School Samrakshana Samithi is also trying from its side to get rid of the tree debris which is ruining the aesthetics of the school, Samithi representatives said.

The Attakulangara school has been in the limelight since January, when the government handed over two acres of the school compound to the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) for developing a bus bay and commercial complex, triggering protests from various quarters.