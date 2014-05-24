THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department has issued orders exempting a class nine student from studying Malayalam in class X.

Samuel Joseph Philip, student of St Joseph’s English Medium HSS, Kochi, had moved court seeking an exemption as he had not studied the language up to Class IX.

He had sought permission to opt for Additional English in Part I and Special English in Part II.

The High Court had asked the General Education Director and the Commissioner for Government Examinations to arrive at a decision within a month.

Initially, Samuel had not studied Malayalam up to Class V and in a September 2009 order, the government had allowed him to opt for Special English and Additional English instead of Malayalam.