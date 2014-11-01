THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have identified the accused in the murder of a retired tahsildar in Kilimanoor early this month.

Retired tahsildar Shailaja of MS House, Pullayil, Kilimanoor, was murdered and her husband Mohankumar brutally injured during a suspected burglary attempt on their residence on October 9.

Mohankumar ran a finance agency which operated from their residence where the crime was reported.

The accused, identified as a middle-aged ex-military personnel, is suspected to be in a hideout in Tamil Nadu. He is currently employed as an autorickshaw driver.

Officials said that he was tracked on the basis of mobile phone signals and would be arrested and brought to the state.

According to the police, the accused hails from Kannamukku, a place around one km away from the couple’s house.

“He was a drunkard who pledged some gold ornaments in the finance agency. He is suspected to have committed the murder during an altercation,” the police said.

The police said the provocation for the attack would be Mohankumar’s insistence on repayment of the gold loan or the demand of the accused to get more money for the pledged ornaments.

The police zeroed in on the accused following a tip-off that he had bought a country sword recently.

A recent remittance to his bank account and his subsequent hiding also raised their suspicion.

Contrary to the earlier assumption, the police said the accused might have committed the crime alone.

Mohankumar, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is suffering memory loss and couldn’t recollect the incident during police interrogation.