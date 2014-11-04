THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking the message of making the city clean through its new programme ‘Ente Nagaram Sundara Nagaram’, the City Corporation is trending on the social networking site Facebook. The page with the same name of the project has crossed 800 likes within three days of its launch on Kerala Piravi Day.

The page carries pictures of the cleaning activities happening as part of the project and related programmes.

Though it was launched on the day of inauguration, the posts contains snaps from the preparatory phase, setting up of aerobic composts, cultural campaigning taken out in the city and discussions, to pick a few.

Among one of the important activities of the programme is online campaigning, that intends effective usage of new media tools with emphasis on Facebook page creation. For quite sometime, the Corporation has been active on Facebook with Mayor K Chandrika opening an account and posting the major activities under the City Corporation and the Health Standing Committee starting a page to take the activities they have been undertaking for garbage eradication.

Compared to the standing committee’s page, which was started in September this year, the cleaning campaign page is far ahead in the number of likes as the former could get only one-third of likes as the latter. The page of Suchitwa Keralam, the state-level cleaning project of CPM too is not far behind, and has more than 12,000 likes.