THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the aegis of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), Thiruvananthapuram area, a rally was taken out on the sidelines of the World Sunday School Day celebrations here the other day. The rally that started from Naruvamoodu Junction was flagged off by Naruvamoodu CI A Shinekumar.

Hundreds of people participated, including students, devotees and priests. The annual meeting was convened at ECI, Machel, where the procession concluded. The meeting was inaugurated by Rev J Purushothamadas and presided over by Henry D Daveed. Bishop George Eapen delivered the message.

On the occasion, R Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver from Machel, was presented with an award for honesty instituted by ECI Thiruvananthapuram area.

Bishop George Eapen gave away the award. Rajesh was chosen for the award for having returned a purse containing Rs 2.56 lakh and bank documents to its owner, who had forgotten to take it from his autorickshaw.

Those who made remarkable achievements in various examinations were also presented with awards. Following which, ever-rolling trophies and award for winners of cultural programmes were given.