THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school bus driver, who was in an inebriated condition during duty, was nabbed by the Vanchiyoor police on Friday evening.

The arrested was identified as Kunjumon, son of Joseph, residing at Bhagath Singh Road, Pettah, who works as driver with St Anne’s School, Pallimukku near Pettah.

‘’It is reported that Kunjumon had scolded one of the student, while driving the bus. When the student got down near his house near Vallakadavu, he told about the incident to his guardian and the driver was questioned by the guardian which ended in a quarrel. It was then the guardian realised that the driver was in an inebriated state,’’ said the police.

He was arrested after the police was informed about the incident. Later in medical test, it was proved that he had consumed alcohol, said the police. He was later released on bail.

Held for Stabbing Man with Awl

A 59-year-old cobbler, who allegedly injured a pedestrian with an awl, was nabbed by the City Police on Friday. According to the Fort police, Suresh alias Rahim, son of Majeed, of Barton Hill, Kunnukuzhy, was arrested on Friday for attacking a person named Jayakumar.

“The incident regarding the case had occurred on Thursday noon near Gandhi Park at East fort. As per the information we received, the accused asked for fruits which were with Jayakumar, who walked by him. But Jayakumar refused to heed to his demand and this is suspected to be the reason for the attack,” said the police. Jayakumar, who was stabbed in the stomach area, was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here and underwent surgery. ENS