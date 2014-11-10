THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old youth along with a 17-year-old minor in connection with a vehicle theft case.

According to police, Bright, 24 of Parassala was arrested with the minor from the same region. ‘’They were arrested in connection with a bike theft happened at Parassala junction. The bike was also recovered from their possession,’’ said the police. They will be produced in the court on Monday. ENS