THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the new registration format for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has kicked up a massive row, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has defended it with the claim that its intention was to offer serious filmgoers an opportunity to enjoy good cinema.

First-timers need not come to the IFFK. They should go to film societies first to watch films, he said. Also, no one need come to the IFFK with the casual approach of going to the theatre to watch ordinary movies, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who chairs the IFFK advisory committee, told a press conference here on Tuesday.

In creating the new format, IFFK organisers had twin aims, he said; to gauge the aptitude of the filmgoers and to create a database on IFFK regulars. The format, he added, was not aimed at refusing entry to anybody.

‘’We need to know whether they are qualified to watch these movies. We also need to know what type of people come to the IFFK, their age group, profession etc,’’ said Gopalakrishnan, who had headed the five-member panel appointed by the State Government to recommend ways and means to improve Malayalam cinema.

When the media pointed out that restricting entry to a chosen few would lose IFFK the tag of a ‘people’s festival,’ Film Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan endorsed the format saying that it was part of the government’s plans to enhance the fest’s quality. ‘’What we are looking at is qualitative improvement. Now the situation is that people who are really interested in films cannot even enter the hall because of the rush,’’ he said.

In addition to personal details, an applicant also has to give details of past IFFK encounters, list his/her three favourite movies and opinion about the IFFK, among other things.

Neither the minister nor Gopalakrishnan had a clear answer to questions on the criteria on which the registrations were approved or not. They also did not have a clear answer to questions regarding the registration format employed in past years or the database generated then.

Chalachitra Academy chairman Rajeev Nath, who was present at the press conference, said that no application would be rejected.