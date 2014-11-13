THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 19th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will give importance to uplift the good films made in Malayalam, said Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) chairman T Rajeev Nath. He assured that the academy will continue the activities to promote the good films made in the language, even after the film festival.

“ We have decided to organise the marketing section during the seven day-long IFFK. That section is meant to introduce Malayalam films to international filmmakers and marketers,” said Rajeev Nath.

“International-level buyers, promoters and distributors of films will attend the section. All the Malayalam films, which are submitted to the KSCA as part of the IFFK will be included for the marketing section to be held at ‘Hotel Hycinth’ at Model school junction. Even after the IFFK, the academy will follow up the procedures regarding that marketing section. We hope that with this work, all the good films made in Malayalam will get a chance to achieve fame at the international level ,” he said.

The chairman said that similar activities will be continued in the coming months to promote all sorts of good films in Malayalam. “These programmes are being arranged to uplift the Malayalam films, which are struggling to get an opportunity to enter international film festivals and the market.

In addition, some of these films since they are being categorised as ‘art film’ instead of ‘good film’, do not receive acceptance from the mass audience also. Under such circumstances, such movies will be promoted and the filmmakers behind them will get our support in the future also,” the chairman said.

“Since most of the movies do not have popular stars, they are not being screened on TV channels. So that, I have forwarded letters to various Malayalam TV channels to take and screen these movies giving special consideration. Most of them have given positive responses and the academy will follow up on that after the IFFK,” he said.

He said that during the his tenure at the KSCA, he will strive to implement steps to uplift good Malayalam films, instead of ‘pucca’ commercial flicks.