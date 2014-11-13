THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State e-governance awards for the best IT-enabled citizen-centric services and projects for 2010-13 were given away here on Wednesday. In the web-enabled services, including web payment, Kudumbashree Mission bagged the first prize for its ‘sthree sakthi’ web-based portal for 2010. The Information Kerala Mission got the second prize for its Sanchaya application.

The Civil Supplies Department and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation were given the first and second prizes in the e-citizen services category for 2010.

The award for 2011-13 in this category was won by Kerala Water Authority for harvesting a website and mobile technology to serve 1.5 million customers.

St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam was given a special jury award for its effective outreaches to sensitise the public about citizen e-governance.

The 2010 e-procurement award was presented to the Directorate of Ports.

The Kerala Feeds Ltd, Malabar Cements Ltd and Irrigation Department got the first, second and third prizes in this category for 2011-13.

The Directorate of Technical Education was presented the first prize in e-learning category for 2010.