THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Rahul V, a Plus II student of St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, a recent trip to Russia as part of an NCC team was a memorable experience - especially since he made it to the team within a year of joining the NCC. The youngster was part of a group of 25 cadets who got the opportunity to train with 300 Russian cadets as part of a youth exchange programme. The group, accompanied by two Lieutenant-Colonels from the Army, visited Russia from August 9 to September 3.

The group was in Moscow for a day. The rest of the time was spent at Perm, during when the group went on occasional tours around the city.

Rahul, who hails from Chempazhanthy, was among the six students from the state, who had participated in the Republic Day parade this year. Among them, three students including him, were selected for the trip. Rahul was excited while narrating about his Russian sojourn. “Initially, I felt like a fish out of water. However, people there were very friendly and helpful. I was so much at ease that I never missed home during my stay there.”

Stating that each Indian member of the Indian team shared a room with three Russian cadets, the aspiring Air Force pilot says that it was an enriching experience rather than an intimidating one. “Google translator was one of the tools we regularly used. It was an opportunity for us to learn more about the country and its culture,” he said.

Speaking about how the students interacted with each other, Rahul said: “Communication which was mainly in English, was never a problem. There were two translators to assist us. Also, while in Delhi, before leaving for Moscow, we were taught a few necessary words in Russian.”

There were also fun-filled events organised apart from training, says Rahul. “At the camp, the Russian Flag Day and the Indian Flag Day were celebrated. During the Indian Flag Day, everybody except the military personnel present in the camp dressed up in Indian attire. There were cultural activities too.” The Indian team as well as the Russian cadets had to make a powerpoint presentation to get to know about each other’s country and its culture. The Indian cadets also visited the Indian Embassy at Moscow where they presented cultural programmes

Among the places he visited, Rahul said that the trip to the military museum at Perm was something he really enjoyed.

“The museum was actually a factory which was used to manufacture military weapons during World War II. It was a very informative trip and we got to see a lot of interesting things we rarely get to see,” he said. One of the items displayed was, recalls Rahul, a 45 tonne cannon. Saying that the would like to visit Russia again, Rahul concludes: “ It was an experience worth remembering. The atmosphere there was one of cultural integration. I could also make an unique set of friends.”