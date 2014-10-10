Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ex-Deputy Tahasildar Killed in Gang Attack

Published: 10th October 2014 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2014 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A retired deputy tahasildar was killed and her husband grievously injured in the attack by an unidentified gang at Kilimanoor in the district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Shailaja, 57 and her husband Mohanan, 60 of MS House, Pullayil, Kilimanoor.

The couple owned a licenced gold finance company attached to their home and cash and gold are reported to have robbed by the assailants.

According to the police, the incident came to light when one Ayyappan Pillai arrived at the house around 12 noon to invite the couple for a wedding.

‘’Mohanan suffered a deep cut on his head and was lying unconscious in the hall. Shailaja’s body was found with deep cuts on the torso in the bedroom,’’ Kilimanoor Circle Inspector Amminikuttan said.

Mohanan was rushed to the private medical college hospital at Venjarammoodu and later shifted to another hospital near Vallakadavu.  

Mohanan spent several years abroad and later started a finance and gold loan company named MS Financier. Shailaja retired two years ago.  Some neighbours have told the police that they saw the couple selling tapiocas to some local persons around 9.30 a.m. Some others have stated that they later saw some strangers  in front of the house.

The gold chains worn by the couple valued around 18 sovereigns are reported to be stolen. The police are yet to ascertain the exact amount of cash and valuables robbed from the house.

The Forensic and dog squad teams collected evidence from the spot.

