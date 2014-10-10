THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After taking stringent action against the people who are reluctant to use helmets and seat belts, the state police are shifting their focus on to those who use bright lights on the heavy traffic stretches. According to Superintendent of Police (Traffic - South zone) Zachariah George, the new action is on the basis of a judgment of the Apex Court.

“Vehicles will not be allowed to use headlights in ‘bright mode’ on roads with heavy traffic, since such practice is the main reason behind the increase in the number of accidents. Middle-aged drivers would not get proper vision if the vehicle which comes opposite use bright lights and this factor has become the main reason behind accidents that happen during the night,” the SP told Express.

He added that the action is on the basis of the judgment of the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Dr Rajashekharan, an orthopaedician from Coimbatore.

“Apart from the lights in bright mode, the dazzling headlights of high-end cars also create problems. It is found that some Indian-made cars are also using such lights. Henceforth, cars with high-bright lights will not be allowed on state roads as a step to curb the accident rate,” he said.

The intensity of the lights is the factor which blocks the vision of the drivers, causing accidents.

“The reason behind most of the accidents that have occurred in the state during the nights and early mornings was that the driver lost control of the vehicle owing to the high intensity of the light from the opposite side,” said the SP.

Last year, a total of 6,730 accidents took place across the state during night alone. And a staggering number of 1,170 people were killed in these accidents.

According to top police officials, vehicle-checking will be strengthened in order to track down the vehicles which violate the traffic rules in order to reduce the accident rate.

“A major share of the accidents happen on highways and other stretches without dividers. So, patrolling along such roads will be intensified in the coming days. The registration number of those vehicles that violate the law will be noted down and they will be imposed with heavy penalty,” said the officer.