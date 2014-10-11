THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : State-level annual general body meeting of Kerala Brahmana Sabha will be held in Kozhikode on Oct 11 and 12. Brahmana Sabha state president V Ramalingam would inaugurate the meet on Saturday. Samoothiri K C Unnianujan Raja would light the ceremonial lamp. Various cultural programmes would be held.The meeting scheduled for Sunday would be inaugurated by M K Raghavan MP. General secretary of the Sabha Suresh would present the annual report of 2013-14. Mayor A K Premajam would inaugurate the ‘Vanitha Sammelanam’ in the afternoon. Minister M K Muneer would inaugurate the closing ceremony of the annual meet.