THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Reminding the government that it had forgotten to acknowledge the immense contributions to the city of late Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, who was Travancore’s last king, BJP leader and Ananthapuri Samagra Vikasana Samiti chairman O Rajagopal urged the State Cultural Affairs Department to install the statue of the late king on the Keltron ground where the government had earlier decided to install the statue.

He asked the government why it had not done any follow up action on the issue.

‘’A platform had been constructed at the Keltron ground. The Cultural Affairs Department should come forward to install the statue on the same platform itself,’’ Rajagopal said. He said that Chithira Tirunal had contributed immensely to the development of Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the various governments in the state over the years had failed to acknowledge his contributions. The Cultural Affairs Department should now rectify this neglect, Rajagopal said.

He demanded that the government should try to include Thiruvananthapuram also in the Prime Minister’s ‘100 smart city’ projects. Steps should be taken to convert the capital into a knowledge city.

As part of the move, the Kanthalloor sala should be developed in the model of the erstwhile Nalanda university.

P Ashok Kumar, Ananthapuri Samagra Vikasana Samithi working chairman and BJP parliamentary party leader in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, also demanded that the government hand over the caves at Vizhinjam where stone engravings have been found, to the Central Archeological department.