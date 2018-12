Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has asked Principal Secretary (Home) to submit a report on the controversial withdrawal of a criminal case against 32 RSS-ABVP workers who attacked a CI in the capital in 2005. The directive of the Minister’s office came after a petition was filed by V Sivankutty MLA. The Principal Secretary has been asked to conduct a comprehensive probe to find out whether there were any lapses in the procedures.