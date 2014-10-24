THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Six students from various schools in the district were adjudged winners in the first session of ‘Knowing Sri Lanka’ quiz competition organised by the Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka the other day.

The winners are: Abhiram Sankar S of Govt

VHSS Kulathur, Amritha Raj B S of Govt HSS Kazhakkoottam, Abhijith V B of Govt VHSS & HSS Parasala, Ajay Pradeep of SMV High School, Amala V M Govt HS Vazhamutom and Praveen P L of Govt HS Kachani.

These students will get the opportunity to visit Sri Lanka accompanied by a teacher from their respective schools. The competition, held at SMV High School, witnessed the participation of Class X students from ten schools in the district.

The students were recommended by the MLAs concerned and they became eligible to participate in the quiz competition on answering a questionnaire related to Sri Lanka. The judging panel included Dr Lekha Narendran, Dr Rajendran Nair V and Dr Sivadasan as members and P M Nandakumar IAS as the Chairman.

The second session of the competition will be held at Govt HSS Venjaramoodu on Sunday. Students from four government-run schools, Nedumangadu GHSS, Venjaramoodu Govt HSS, Kilimanoor Govt HS and Varkala GMHSS will participate in the competition.

In total, 10 winners accompanied by an equal number of teachers will get an opportunity to visit Sri Lanka. The state-level quiz competition was inaugurated on October 1 by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.