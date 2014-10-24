THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The pongala at Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathi Temple will be held on December 5. Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathi Temple Trust administrator K K Gopalakrishnan Nair, Ramesh Elaman Namboothiri and Harikuttan Namboodiri told a press meet here on Thursday that scores of devotees from within and outside the state would take part in the pongala. They claimed that devotees would throng the 70-sq-km area surrounding the temple to offer pongala.

The rituals will begin with Ganapathy homam followed by Nirmalya darshan. ‘Vilichu cholli prarthana’ will be held at 8 am. Temple chief priest and Trust head Radhakrishnan Namboodiri will light the ‘pandara aduppu’ at 9 am. Mata Amrithanandamayi Trust general secretary Poornamrithananda Puri will light the ceremonial lamp.

Former Union Minister M P Veerendra Kumar will inaugurate the pongala fest. Over 500 priests will bless the pongala. After blessing the pongalas, Uchcha deeparadhana will be held.

At 6 pm, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the cultural meeting to be presided over by Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy. Kodikunnil Suresh MP, Seema Jagaran Manch all- India secretary A Gopalakrishnan and Guruvayur Devaswom Trust former administrator K Venugopal will speak. C V Anandabose, former bureaucrat, will light the lamp on Karthika sthambham. Around 1,000 volunteers will provide assistance to the devotees, they said.