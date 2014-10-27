Poovar Village Office Opening

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the village office at Poovar on Wednesday. The new office has been carved out of the areas that previously fell under the Tirupuram village office.

The office proper will temporarily function in a building near the Poovar market, Poovar panchayat president Anto Marcelene said. The inauguration will be held at 5 pm near the Poovar bus stand. Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash will hand over title deeds to 37 fishermen families on the occasion.

Shashi Tharoor MP and Jameela Prakasam MLA will be present at the function.

The biodiversity register of the Poovar grama panchayat, prepared with the help of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, will be released on the occasion.

DySP P Rajendran who won the President’s medal for meritorious service, Justin Gilbert, a coin collector who has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, M Manoj and Josephat who saved people from drowning in the sea and S Sachin and Lijin, who have qualified for the Kerala school football team, will be honoured.