KU Campuses Declared ‘Intoxicant-free’
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The academic council of the University of Kerala on Wednesday declared campuses under it as ‘Intoxicant-free zones’ and has decided to incorporate portions on the harmful effects of intoxicants in the curriculum of degree courses.
The Academic council’s decisions came in the wake of a proposal by Vice-Chancellor P K Radhakrishnan to rid the university campuses of intoxicants.
The Vice-Chancellor sought the support from all sections of society to realise the objective of an ‘intoxicant-free’ university, a press note from Kerala University said.
A sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, has been constituted to incorporate anti-intoxicant messages in the curriculum.
Pro Vice-Chancellor N Veeramanikandan will be the vice- chairman of the sub-committee and Syndicate member R Gireesh Kumar will be the convenor.
Faculty members from the departments of Science, Social Sciences, Medicine and Physical Education will be part of the sub-committee.
Counselling activities will also be intensified on campuses to spread awareness about the harmful effects of intoxicant use.