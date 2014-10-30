THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The academic council of the University of Kerala on Wednesday declared campuses under it as ‘Intoxicant-free zones’ and has decided to incorporate portions on the harmful effects of intoxicants in the curriculum of degree courses.

The Academic council’s decisions came in the wake of a proposal by Vice-Chancellor P K Radhakrishnan to rid the university campuses of intoxicants.

The Vice-Chancellor sought the support from all sections of society to realise the objective of an ‘intoxicant-free’ university, a press note from Kerala University said.

A sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, has been constituted to incorporate anti-intoxicant messages in the curriculum.

Pro Vice-Chancellor N Veeramanikandan will be the vice- chairman of the sub-committee and Syndicate member R Gireesh Kumar will be the convenor.

Faculty members from the departments of Science, Social Sciences, Medicine and Physical Education will be part of the sub-committee.

Counselling activities will also be intensified on campuses to spread awareness about the harmful effects of intoxicant use.