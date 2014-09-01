THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister V S Sivakumar has said that the government would protect the Attakulangara Government Central High School. He said that the government has never taken a decision to demolish the school. Any decision to solve the traffic issues in East Fort and the rehabilitation of traders will be taken keeping the school intact, he said. He also said that Chief Minister had pointed this out in the Assembly.

The Minister was speaking at ‘Oruvattomkoodi’, a programme celebrating the school’s 125th anniversary. Not too long ago, former students of the school had raised their protest against two acres of the 5.5-acre school being handed over to Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA). TRIDA was planning to build a shopping complex-cum-bus bay on the school grounds. A case was filed by a member of environmental organisation Tree Walk and in response, the High Court had issued an order staying the demolition of the buildings and trees inside the school.

The programme was attended by Governor Sheila Dikshit, who had recently submitted her resignation letter. The function was speculated to be her final function as the Governor of Kerala. She said that she was honoured to participate in the reunion function. She said that the touchstone of true education is its ability to transform young children into resourceful young people. She wished the school success and a prosperous Onam.

‘Oruvattomkoodi’ became a grand reunion with former students and teachers from various corners of the world assembling on the school premises. There were about 500 registrations. Some alumni came from the US, Dubai and Canada.

Kavalam Narayana Panicker said that one of his first plays, directed by Aravindan, was performed on the school grounds. He also said that Attakulangara was one of the few schools in Thiruvananthapuram to hold Kathakali training classes. A Kathakali club founded by Thampi used to regularly perform its shows at the school, he said. He said that the school, which provided a green atmosphere to students and the opportunity to learn Kathakali, has about 50 students. He said that while this issue should be addressed, the school grounds should not be used to make money.

Congress leader M M Hassan, who studied at the school from Class I to Class IV, said that the government will arrive at a decision without causing any problem to the existence of the school.

Malathy Amma, who taught Malayalam at the school for 27 years, and Janardhanan Nair, the school’s oldest living alumnus, were honoured by the Governor. Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboodiri who taught Kathakali at the school was also present. Subramony, the school’s first SSLC rank holder, said that he would like to come again to the school for its 150th anniversary.