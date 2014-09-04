THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city which had been deserted on Tuesday following the hartal called by the RSS in protest against the murder of their activist witnessed snail-paced traffic from morning on Wednesday. The heavy spells of rain put the city traffic cops under additional pressure.

According to the City Police officials, the sudden increase in the number of four-wheelers on the roads was the reason behind the heavy traffic jams at various spots. “Most of the motorists had taken out their four-wheelers owing to the heavy rain. The unexpected flow of cars made city traffic more complicated,” said Suresh Kumar, AC Traffic (North). The cars created parking issues also. The police switched off the traffic signals to control the traffic and additional officials were deployed at every traffic point.

According to the police, since it was ‘Chingam’ month, the major share of the people were heading to the city-based auditoriums and convention centres to attend the marriage functions there. “Most of the auditoriums and the convention centres were booked for marriages on Wednesday. Apart from the road traffic, the unscientific parking of the vehicles of the people who came to attend the marriages also created the traffic problems,” said the police.