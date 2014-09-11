THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 44 tribal families at Olikkudy near Marayoor-Chinnar wildlife sanctuary who lost their dwellings in the 2009 floods, will be allotted land at Mulakampetty.

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here on Wednesday decided to ask the Panchayat and Forest departments to identify a five-acre land for the purpose. The families can continue to use their agriculture land at Olikkudy. The Chief Minister said that vegetable cultivation at Vattavada, Kanthallor and Munnar should be supported. As the land belongs to the Forest Department, they should take special care to conserve the land and also to allow vegetable cultivation.

The meeting decided to build check dams at Pazhathottam and Mechola. A sum of Rs 3.97 crore and Rs 2.78 crore will be sanctioned to the Water Resources Department for the purpose.

The works should be completed in six months. The Forest Dept has been asked to construct check dams at Nedumarpu, Uzhakalanji and Njandadukampara.

The Agriculture Dept should hand over the fund for the purpose to the Forest Dept before Sept 18. The work should be completed in four months. A meeting should be convened by Minister K P Mohanan to discuss the works. The Cabinet will finalise the development works of Kanthalloor-Vattavada road, Nedumbassery-Kodaikanal road and the title deed issue in Munnar, the CM told the meeting.