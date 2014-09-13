THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk auto-taxi strike called by the joint forum of various trade unions on Friday was total in the district.

While autos and taxis completely kept off the city roads, the situation was almost the same in the outskirts, where the visibility of the vehicles was rare. No serious incidents were reported during the token strike, which lasted till 6 pm.

There are around 45,000 autos and 10,000 taxis in the district and the union leaders claimed that all the vehicles were off the road participating in the strike.

“The strike was total. An indefinite strike will begin on September 25 if there is no decision from the government to revise the fare as per the Ramachandran Committee report,” said Auto-Taxi Workers’ Union general secretary C Jyothishkumar.

A march was taken out from in front of the Central railway station in Thampanoor to the Secretariat as a part of the strike in the morning. CPM district secretary Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the march. Workers under CITU, INTUC, AITUC, BMS and UTUC took part.

The auto-taxi strike was conducted on Thursday in other parts of the state while it had been postponed for Friday in Thiruvananthapuram owing to the conclusion of the Onam week celebrations.

Two Incidents Reported

T’Puram: Two incidents were reported, one from East Fort and the other from Thamapnoor, in which the police had to intervene, during the strike.

At Thampanoor, one Prince, belonging to Jagathy, who was allegedly in a drunken state, tried to block an auto when the driver was reluctant to go for the trip owing to the strike. He was booked by the police for causing public nuisance. The incident took place around 2 pm. At East Fort Junction, around 1 pm, an unidentified person deflated the tyres of a jeep that had brought the participants of the strike. The police said that the accused will be booked with the image caught on CCTV.