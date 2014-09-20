THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police have registered a case against a cardiologist of the Medical College Hospital here for allegedly trying to molest a woman in his house.

The police took him into custody on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to Medical College police, Dr Ronaldwin, 50, a cardiologist and Associate Professor of Medical College was booked following the complaint. “According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Thursday around 4.15 pm at the doctor’s residence in Kumarapuram. The victim’s husband was undergoing treatment for heart disease.

On Thursday, the woman went to the doctor’s house along with her husband as part of the treatment. While she was about to leave the room, the doctor called her back and tried to molest her, as per the complaint,” the police said.

The doctor was taken into custody on Friday around 6 pm. He was questioned by a police team comprising Shanghumugham Assistant Commissioner Jawahar Janardh and Medical College CI Sheen Tharayil.