THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RBI has authorised select branches of accredited agency banks - State Bank of India, State Bank of Travancore and other nationalised banks - in Thiruvananthapuram to accept payment of income tax dues.

Most of these banks also provide facilities for online payment of taxes, RBI said, while advising tax assesses to make use of these facilities.

In a statement here on Wednesday, RBI said that the rush for remitting income tax dues to the RBI has been heavy towards the end of September and it becomes difficult for the bank to cope with the pressure of receipts although additional counters are provided for the purpose. “The public will be required to wait in queues at the bank. To lessen the inconvenience involved, assesses are advised to avoid last minute rush by remitting their income tax dues sufficiently in advance of the due date,” the statement said.