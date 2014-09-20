THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department has increased various welfare pensions benefiting around 20 lakh people in the state.

The pension for widows, unmarried women above 50 years of age and disabled persons was hiked from the existing Rs 700 to Rs 800. The pension for the disabled with 80 pc and more disability was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100. The amount of old age pension has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 600. Old age pension for those who are 80 and above has been increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200. The monthly grant for the inmates of orphanages, old age homes and home for the disabled has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 800. The increase in pension will have retrospective effect from April 1, said Minister M K Muneer in a statement.