THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For those who are fed up with the shows offs in the name of art and recollect the good memories of the golden period of Malayalam theatre, here is a glad news. Omchery drama festival, being organised by Natyagriham this week in the city, will provide you the space to witness a gem of Malayalam dramas.

The three-day-long drama festival is being organised by Natyagriham as a tribute to noted Malayalam playwright Omchery N N Pillai. A total of seven dramas will be staged during the festival, which begins on Thursday, said Prof Aliyar, chairman of Natiyagriham, in a press meet here on Monday. The festival will be organised at VJT Hall.

‘Ulakudaperumal’, a production of Natyagriham, will be staged on the first day of the festival.

‘Thevardude Ana’ by Abhinaya, ‘Pralayam’ by Thrissur Rengachethana, ‘Daivam Veendum Thettidharikkunnu’ by Kozhikode Sradha, ‘Sookshikkuka - Vazhiyil Bhakthanmarund’ by Kollam Prakash Kalakendram, ‘Mindapoochakal’ by Thiruvananthapuram Nireekha and ‘Nallavanaya Godse’ by Natyagriham are the productions to be staged during the festival.

The festival will be inaugurated by Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday. Prof Aliyar will preside over the function. Poet O N V Kurup will deliver the keynote address. Former adviser to the Prime Minister T K A Nair, playwright Prof S Ramanujam and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy Chairman Soorya Krishnamoorthy will attend the function. Senior dramatists Roscott Krishna Pillai, S R K Pillai, P Narayana Kurup and Sivan will be felicitated during the function.

Amateur drama troops will felicitate Omchery during the valedictory function, which will be inaugurated by actor Madhu. Malayalam Lexicon editor C G Rajendra Babu will deliver the keynote address.