THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Mary Muscroft, a British vocalist, had to really knuckle down to learn two Malayalam songs so that she could surprise the fine diners at Taj Kovalam. However on October 2, she will be singing rhymes, and joining her will be little ones, 3-7 years’ old, in a sing-along titled ‘Music Brings Us Together’.

The programme, conducted by Friends Playschool and Kindergarten, celebrates the Joy of Giving Week. The proprietor of the playschool, Susan Mathew says, “It is a week during which we can selflessly give. We chose to give music to young children. Since the children are very small, we may not talk about ‘Joy of Giving’.”

One of the songs chosen for the do goes like this: ‘Happiness is something if you give it away, then it comes right back at you’. Mary says,“We will just let them feel how nice it is to give. I will bring my guitar and we will have a fun evening with the children.”

Mary is an animal welfare activist whose initiative ‘Street Dog Watch’ rescues stray dogs and runs an awareness drive on sterilisation of street dogs. But she won’t be talking about any of that to the children. “They are very young children. In the future perhaps I will conduct a session for the children, on how to take care of puppies. On Thursday, we are just going to have a nice time.”

Rhymes which usually don’t get listed in the ‘Rhymes CDs’ have been chosen for the day. As the children learn ‘Walking through the jungle’ and ‘Bumping up and down’, their parents can also join in. The programme is from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Lion’s Club Hall, in Kowdiar. Registration is free and can be done at the venue.