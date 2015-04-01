THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has called for a comprehensive probe into the bar bribery case and to bring out the Ministers involved in taking bribe to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

He said that Biju Ramesh, the working president of the Bar Owners Association, had stated that Minister K Babu had received Rs 10 crore. “In the wake of the allegation, Babu should step down and face probe,” Kodiyeri said.

He said that those who had given the bribe had made the statements under Section 164 of the CrPC before the Magistrate. “Minister K M Mani’s continuance in power has been affecting the Vigilance probe against him,” Kodiyeri said.

He alleged that like Mani, Babu had been auctioning the bars for the last four years.“There were allegations against two more Congress Ministers receiving bribes. They also have to be brought under judicious scrutiny,” Kodiyeri said.

Kodiyeri alleged that K Babu’s allegation that Biju Ramesh had conspired with the Opposition to destabilise the govt was just a ploy to save his skin.